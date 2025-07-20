Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 304,527 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

