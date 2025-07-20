Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,262 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 179,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 930,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Todd D. Brice acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

