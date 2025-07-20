Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 505,245 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 505,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

