Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,102 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,742,000 after buying an additional 437,433 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

SHO opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

