Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4,732.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

EPC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

