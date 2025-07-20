Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

NYSE:BYD opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $43,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

