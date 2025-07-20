Barclays Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.