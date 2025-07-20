Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 17th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, BTCS, and Galaxy Digital are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves digital currencies or blockchain technology. By investing in these equities—such as crypto mining firms, exchange operators, or blockchain developers—investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and risks of the cryptocurrency market without holding tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.65. 21,428,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,610,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,462,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,426. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 5,165,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,812. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Further Reading