Best Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – July 18th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance. These companies can include home centers, building-material suppliers, tool and hardware manufacturers, and specialty contractors. Investors buy home improvement stocks to gain exposure to the housing market’s renovation and remodeling activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.14. 7,253,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,072,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $759.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.69. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $356.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,432. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

