Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – July 18th

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware for video games. By investing in these equities, stakeholders gain exposure to the industry’s revenue streams—such as game sales, in-game purchases, subscriptions and esports—whose performance is driven by release cycles, technological trends and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. 6,558,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.27. 1,620,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.41. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

