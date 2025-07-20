Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Bioventus Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BVS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

