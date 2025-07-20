BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.5%

BB stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,183.20. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock worth $267,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after buying an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $95,166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 69.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

