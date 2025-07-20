BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $735.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.54.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $542.25 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.97 and its 200 day moving average is $631.88.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,616. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $420,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 80,552.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,280,000 after purchasing an additional 178,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

