Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $233.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.