British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

