Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.52%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 148,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

