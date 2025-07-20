Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bumble from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bumble from $4.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $737.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.