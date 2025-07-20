Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cable One by 21.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.25.

In other news, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.75 million, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.54 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

