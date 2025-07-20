Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,553.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Cabot Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.