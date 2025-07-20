California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,084,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRC opened at $51.31 on Friday. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

