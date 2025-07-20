Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.46, with a volume of 23539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.40.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 10,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.76, for a total value of C$172,004.03. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Binder sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$34,282.51. Insiders have sold 47,193 shares of company stock worth $775,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

