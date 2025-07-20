Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – July 17th

Get alerts:

CSX, Diageo, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). They represent ownership stakes in Canadian corporations, entitling shareholders to a proportional claim on profits and voting rights. By holding Canadian stocks, investors gain exposure to key sectors of the national economy, including natural resources, financial services and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.22. 15,025,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,625. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 2,064,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,762. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. Diageo has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 2,988,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

