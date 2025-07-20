Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 27,009 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $14.69.

Get Capcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCOEY

Capcom Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Capcom had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $546.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.