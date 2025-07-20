Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.61 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.