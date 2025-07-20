Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

