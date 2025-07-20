CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.31. CareDx shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1,062,812 shares traded.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNA

CareDx Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $202,521.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,125.04. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,358.68. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,915. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.