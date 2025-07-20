Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 113,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10,656.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $59.04 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

