Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 15,299 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 262.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in NetEase were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $136.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

