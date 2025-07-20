Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMT. TD Cowen upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of -1.01.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.