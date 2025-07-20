Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 390.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Logitech International by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Logitech International by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Logitech International by 162.6% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $95.71 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Logitech International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $1.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

