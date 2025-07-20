Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,886 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

