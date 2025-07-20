Cerity Partners LLC Buys 14,121 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

