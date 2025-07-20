Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $995,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

