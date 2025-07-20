Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $430.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.91. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

