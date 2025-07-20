Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 182.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

