Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 198.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after buying an additional 194,659 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

