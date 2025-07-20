Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 433,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

