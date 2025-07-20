Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $2,123.59 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,936.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,938.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

