Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $142,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19,089.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.07 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

