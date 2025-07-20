Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 396,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 186,349 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

