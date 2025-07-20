Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.78. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

