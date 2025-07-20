Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 27,616 Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 3,000.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 1,830.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WF opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

