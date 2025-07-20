Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 34,881 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after acquiring an additional 81,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

