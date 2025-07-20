Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. The trade was a 5.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

