Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.61.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

