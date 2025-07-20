Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hasbro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $77.81 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

