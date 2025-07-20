CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 129.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CGI Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Group stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. CGI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $122.79.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

