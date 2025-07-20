Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – July 17th

Get alerts:

Diageo, Duolingo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies that are based in or derive the bulk of their revenue from mainland China, Hong Kong, or other Chinese jurisdictions. These shares can trade on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges (A-shares) or on international markets through Hong Kong–listed H-shares, U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and other offshore vehicles. Investors use Chinese stocks to gain exposure to the growth and development of China’s economy and its prominent industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 2,064,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,762. Diageo has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.11. 309,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $13.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,198.05. 41,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,654. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,194.38.

