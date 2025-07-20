Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,538.26. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

