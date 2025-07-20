Citigroup Begins Coverage on DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.60. DAQO New Energy has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 625,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 514.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 357,460 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

